By 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, unless a big change is made. Did you know that currently there is one refuse truck-worth of plastic dumped into the sea every minute 😱 What's completely crazy is that the first plastic was only invented in 1907 and in just over 100 years it can now be found in samples of almost every beach in the world and even in the ice of the Arctic. We changed the planet in just over 100 years and now we have the power to change it again, but this time for the better. #ByeByePlastic #PlasticPatrol #leaveitbetter #adventurebag #TheBaliBible #Bali #Indonesia

A post shared by Jordan Simons (@thelifeofjord) on Feb 5, 2019 at 3:34pm PST