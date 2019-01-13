Pe parcursul a zece ani multi dintre noi capatam mai multa experienta, traim lucruri care ne maturizeaza, ne ingrasam sau slabim. Motiv pentru care vom arata diferit si unele modificari sunt vizibile.

Sub hashtag-ul #10YearChallenge (n.r. provocarea de zece ani), persoane din intreaga lume, active in social media, au impartasit cu prietenii virtuali poze care ii arata in urma cu un deceniu si in prezent.

Vedetele au raspuns si ele la #10YearChallenge, noteaza Latestly, si au postat pe conturile personale de Instagram imagini de acum 10 ani si din prezent. Participarea lor este una primita cu entuziasm de fanii care ii urmaresc pe retelele sociale, acestia observand ca multe dintre vedete nu au imbatranit deloc.

Cateva dintre postarile starurilor care au raspuns provocarii #10YearChallenge se pot gasi mai jos:

Reese Whiterspoon


Kate Beckinsale


Madonna


Jessica Biel


Lori Loughlin


Niki Minaj

Kevin Hart


Ellen


Ryan Seacrest