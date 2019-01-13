Pe parcursul a zece ani multi dintre noi capatam mai multa experienta, traim lucruri care ne maturizeaza, ne ingrasam sau slabim. Motiv pentru care vom arata diferit si unele modificari sunt vizibile.
Sub hashtag-ul #10YearChallenge (n.r. provocarea de zece ani), persoane din intreaga lume, active in social media, au impartasit cu prietenii virtuali poze care ii arata in urma cu un deceniu si in prezent.
Vedetele au raspuns si ele la #10YearChallenge, noteaza Latestly, si au postat pe conturile personale de Instagram imagini de acum 10 ani si din prezent. Participarea lor este una primita cu entuziasm de fanii care ii urmaresc pe retelele sociale, acestia observand ca multe dintre vedete nu au imbatranit deloc.
Cateva dintre postarile starurilor care au raspuns provocarii #10YearChallenge se pot gasi mai jos:
Reese Whiterspoon
Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge
Ok ten year challenge. Major developments : 1) I am much happier now and 2) I no longer ask for “the autumn palette”’at cheap makeup counters . Also actually first pic is 2005 but I can’t be arsed looking for a similar one from 2009 so whatever I’m over it
Apparently there is more! 😂😂 The Perks of Being a Wallflower. 🌸 #thechallengeissurviving
Okay technically photo on the right is 2018. 2009-2019 #agechallenge
#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now.
