Let’s kick off this #FitnessFriday with the forward fold! It’s another one of my favorite yoga poses. Talk about getting a good full body stretch! I like to lay in this pose for as long as I can. The more you do it, the more relaxing it becomes. It took me a while to master this pose, as it looks a lot easier than it actually is. Thank you to all of you who sent me pics of you and your favorite #yoga moves. I loved them and encourage you to keep them coming and tag #FitnessFridayHB! Today I challenge you to send me your best forward fold!! If you’re just starting, do the best you can. Last week many of you shared new poses I had never seen. I was blown away and so inspired. I’m working on some of your moves as well and will share ASAP. Now let’s talk food. Many of you have asked me to share what I actually eat. So, on my IG Stories, I’m sharing the meals I’m eating today: a snack that you can have anytime you wish, a light salad and a chicken chili that I just love. Great for this time of year. Hope you enjoy.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:49pm PST