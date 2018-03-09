Cu o filmografie care inseamna peste 50 de roluri in filme, actrita Halle Berry are in portofoliu 42 de premii si 81 de nominalizari care ii recunosc calitatile si reusitele cinematografice.
Mama a doi copii - o fiica cu modelul Gabriel Aubry si un fiu cu actorul Olivier Martinez - vedeta s-a retras discret din lumina reflectoarelor si se dedica in prezent unui stil de viata activ si sanatos. Aceasta practica zilnic yoga si mediteaza, recomandand metoda de relaxare celor ce vor sa-si antreneze mintea si trupul.
Extrem de activa pe contul sau de Instagram, Halle Berry pune constant poze si face marturisiri celor peste 3 milioane de urmaritori. Pe contul sau personal povesteste cum isi mentine infatisarea tanara - face box, meditatie, exercitii fizice, yoga, fitness.
Actrita a spus: "Cred ca frumusetea adevarata inseamna sanatate si miscare".
Let’s kick off this #FitnessFriday with the forward fold! It’s another one of my favorite yoga poses. Talk about getting a good full body stretch! I like to lay in this pose for as long as I can. The more you do it, the more relaxing it becomes. It took me a while to master this pose, as it looks a lot easier than it actually is. Thank you to all of you who sent me pics of you and your favorite #yoga moves. I loved them and encourage you to keep them coming and tag #FitnessFridayHB! Today I challenge you to send me your best forward fold!! If you’re just starting, do the best you can. Last week many of you shared new poses I had never seen. I was blown away and so inspired. I’m working on some of your moves as well and will share ASAP. Now let’s talk food. Many of you have asked me to share what I actually eat. So, on my IG Stories, I’m sharing the meals I’m eating today: a snack that you can have anytime you wish, a light salad and a chicken chili that I just love. Great for this time of year. Hope you enjoy.
Summer is coming so this #FitnessFriday let’s go there and talk beach bodies! For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body! No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win! For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work. If you’ve just started your fitness journey or if you’ve been working out and you’re not quite where you want to be yet, don’t beat yourself up, just stay the course. Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the “baddest” on the beach this summer. Take pics of your transformation as I’ll be having an #HBBEACHBODY contest over the summer and the winner will be flown to LA to work-out with us! On my IG Stories you can find a few exercises to help you along the way. Strong abdominal and chest muscles are important to achieve good posture which is key to looking good in a swim suit. And let’s not forget the butt! The first exercise is called Crazy 8. All you need is a ball. You do 8 push-ups over the ball, then jump as high as you can, then immediately do 8 squats forcing your butt to touch the ball each time. Next time you do 7, 6, 5...and so on all they way down to 1. Do this for 3 sets. Then get a partner and do a Buddy Back to Back. Do 20 reps for 3 sets. Finish with the fly swatter. All you need is a towel. Do 40 swats for 3 reps. Good luck! 💪🏽❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
Today’s #FitnessFriday is about embracing your power, hence my #WakandaForever t-shirt. There is a lot of strength and power in stillness. I find that having the ability to be still and calm in the most stressful situations is extremely powerful and empowering. Lord knows I have faced my fair share of adversity—as I’m sure many of you have—and the ability to be still and access my personal power has been a lifesaver. So today Peter and I share exercises on my IG Stories and Fitness Icon that help you embrace your power through the stillness. These exercises not only help you with your physical strength and stamina but they also encourage your mental strength and help you access your personal power. Hold each of these exercises for 30 seconds to one minute, but if your fitness level allows hold as long as you possibly can. Let’s go into the weekend feeling our #personalpower. Enjoy ✊🏽♥️ #FitnessFridayHB
