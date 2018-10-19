Daca in mod normal oamenii nu reactioneaza prea bine la vederea unor soareci, un barbat a decis sa transforme prezenta rozatoarelor din gradina sa in arta. Mai exact, fotograful britanic Simon Dell, specializat in explorarea si surprinderea vietii salbatice se bucura de succes pe internet dupa ce a inceput sa posteze fotografii cu o familie de soricei instalata in gradina lui, scrie InnerStrength.

Acesta a profitat de oportunitatea ivita si a construit micilor creaturi un sat in miniatura, pentru a le ademeni la suprafata. Odata ce animalele au observat ce li s-a pus la dispozitie, fotograful a inceput sa face poze dintre cele mai frumoase, mai ales ca printre decoratiuni se numara diverse fructe cat mai colorate.

Fotograful a dat si nume familiei de soarecei, acestia numindu-se George, Mildred si Mini, cel mai mic membru avand chiar si un loc de joaca. Tanarul s-a atasat extrem de mult de mica familie si posteaza regulat poze cu aceasta aici - ba chiar o protejeaza de pisicile din cartier.

VIDEO: