Georgina Price si logodnicul ei, Christopher Lardner, au adoptat prima oara o pisica in varsta de 16 ani, care a trait doar o luna. Desi a stat putin timp alaturi de acestia, felina i-a facut sa sufere, dar i-a inspirat sa salveze alte animale in nevoie.
Georgina a spus pentru Meow: "Ma tot gandeam la toate animalele care ar mai putea avea de trait cateva luni si si-ar petrece aceasta perioada intr-un adapost. Am decis sa ne orientam sa luam acasa o pisica cu nevoi speciale, care altfel ar gasi mai greu o casa."
Dupa cateva cautari online, tanara a gasit o pereche de pisici pentru care se cauta o familie adoptiva. Una dintre ele, Quinton, nu avea deloc dinti, iar cealalta, Toby, avea o boala care ii schimba infatisarea. Aceasta, in varsta de 6 ani, era diagnosticata cu sindromul Ehlers-Danlos (SED), o afectiune congenitala care limiteaza cantitatea de colagen, ducand la fragilitatea pielii si instabilitate articulara, scrie Bored Panda.
Atunci cand au vizitat pisicile, acestea erau inchise intr-o zona speciala. "Amandoua erau speriate si stateau retrase. Toby statea doar in spatele lui Quinton si tremura". In ciuda acestei "primiri", cuplul a decis sa ia pisicile acasa si sa le ofere o viata fericita.
La sapte luni de la adoptie pisicile s-au acomodat perfect in noua casa. Stapanii sunt atenti la nevoile pisicii cu SED, care se poate accidenta foarte usor. Acestia trebuie sa ii monitorizeze constant si greutatea, pentru ca stomacul i se poate lasa.
Altfel, Toby se comporta ca o pisica obisnuita. Are un cont de Instagram dedicat si cei curiosi o pot observa in diverse ipostaze.
Tinerii care au adoptat cele doua pisici spera ca prin decizia lor sa incurajeze oamenii sa dea o sansa si pisicilor diferite. Georgina a completat: "Nu ai nevoie de mai multa dragoste pentru ele si in ciuda a orice le face sa fie cu nevoi speciale, inca sunt animale frumoase, cu propria personalitate uimitoare, cu lucruri care le plac sau nu, cu abilitatea de a-ti returna dragostea."
As the little brother at six years old, Toby gets bossed around a lot by Quinton but is also super lucky to have him, Quinton is a great big brother and takes care of Toby, cleaning him up when he hurts himself and waking Dad up for our breakfast. Toby was diagnosed with a condition called Ehlers danlos syndrome which means he has issues with his skin tearing and such so Mum is always nagging him to be careful and not scratch. It's hard when Toby just wants mess around as he's such a fragile little kitty but bouncy balls aren't there to bounce themselves! Our parents are so very proud of how far we've come.. even enjoying a cuddle every now and again . . . #adoptdontshop #bestmeow #catlife #catsoninstagram #topcatphoto #catsofinstagram #catlove #ilovecats #catsofday #catmodel #catsoftheworld #happycats #rescuecats #cat_features #catscatscats #club_of_cats #edscat #cat_delight #instacat_meows #specialneedscats #bestcatsclub #tabby #ehlersdanlossyndrome #tabbycat #ehlersdanloscat
A post shared by Toby & Quinton (@tummyandgummy) on
Happy #Caturday everyone! There are some days when I look in great shape and don't have any cuts or bald patches. Then there are other days when I look a little bit more saggy... But Mum still tells me how absolutely beautiful I am every day 🥰 🐾 🐾 🐾 #beautifulcat #purrfect #edscat #felinecutaneousasthenia #myspecialcat #meowmeow #ehlersdanloscat #ehlersdanlossyndrome #chonkycat #mygreatcat #pawproject #meow_beauties #rescuecat #ehlersdanlos #tabbycat #ehlersdanlosawareness #specialneedscats #bestcatsclub #catswithdisabilities #adoptedcat #adoptdontshop #specialcat #kittycat #indoorcat #happycats #happykitty
A post shared by Toby & Quinton (@tummyandgummy) on
Two of the most beautiful cats in the world 🌍🐈 🐾 🐾 🐾 #bestcatfriends #beautifulcat #rspcarescue #catscatscats #edscat #cateyes #purrfect #myspecialcat #adoptdontshop #rescuecat #catsoftheday #adoptedcat #kittylove #furball #ehlersdanloscat #tabbycat #mygreatcat #pawproject #meow_beauties #felinecutaneousasthenia #specialneedscats #happykitty #catlife #specialcat #meowmeow #catswithdisabilities #whiskerswednesday
A post shared by Toby & Quinton (@tummyandgummy) on