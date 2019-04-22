



























As the little brother at six years old, Toby gets bossed around a lot by Quinton but is also super lucky to have him, Quinton is a great big brother and takes care of Toby, cleaning him up when he hurts himself and waking Dad up for our breakfast. Toby was diagnosed with a condition called Ehlers danlos syndrome which means he has issues with his skin tearing and such so Mum is always nagging him to be careful and not scratch. It's hard when Toby just wants mess around as he's such a fragile little kitty but bouncy balls aren't there to bounce themselves! Our parents are so very proud of how far we've come.. even enjoying a cuddle every now and again . . .