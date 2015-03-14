Se cunosc cazuri de Cartea Recordurilor - de la sporturi, la animale, mancaruri si infatisari. Motiv pentru care ai crede ca nimic nu te mai poate surprinde, cand apar diverse situatii peste limita normalului. Si totusi, unii gradinari au avut parte de surprize chiar in privinta propriilor recolte.
Bright Side a strans intr-un singur loc cateva dintre cele mai mari legume descoperite si le poti vedea si tu in prezentarea de mai jos. De la extaz la uimire, de la un sentiment de satisfactie, la unul de mandrie, iata-le mai jos:
O ceapa uriasa
O salata ca o floare
Sfecla pentru sucuri naturale
@saintjosephacres has great produce. Check out this beet! It's bigger than my head.
Mandru cu un cartof dulce
Dovlecei cu cravata
Just relaxing with my giant Zucca gourds. Yes one has a bow tie on! They took down the arch they were growing on! I think I'll dry them and turn them into patio lights like me birdhouse gourds or Russian nesting dolls!
Castraveti pentru intreaga familie
Morcovi mandri de voie mare
Dovleacul din Cenusareasa
FRIDAY UPDATE! Leo and Jordyn lookin' fine in the glow of a September evening. He gained a little bit this week but not too much, his plant part is mostly toast and I'm too busy with the new market and apple harvest to baby him anymore. That his few green leaves and another month means a bit more on the scale. DAP 80
Doar o rosie pentru salata
Dovlecel cat tine de mare
Ever heard of long of Naples squash? This has to be the biggest we have ever grown. My farmer can hardly lift it. Kelsey is 5 foot 8" just to put things in perspective!
