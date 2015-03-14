10 Mai 2019 , 13:11 in LifeStar
Sa ai o gradina din care sa obtii propria recolta poate fi o satisfactie uriasa. Pentru unii cultivatori norocosi eforturile au avut rezultate peste masura, acestia gasind legume uriase!

Se cunosc cazuri de Cartea Recordurilor - de la sporturi, la animale, mancaruri si infatisari. Motiv pentru care ai crede ca nimic nu te mai poate surprinde, cand apar diverse situatii peste limita normalului. Si totusi, unii gradinari au avut parte de surprize chiar in privinta propriilor recolte.

Bright Side a strans intr-un singur loc cateva dintre cele mai mari legume descoperite si le poti vedea si tu in prezentarea de mai jos. De la extaz la uimire, de la un sentiment de satisfactie, la unul de mandrie, iata-le mai jos:

O ceapa uriasa

O salata ca o floare

Sfecla pentru sucuri naturale

Mandru cu un cartof dulce

#australia has awfully large sweet potatoes! Dang, you could feed an entire family twice with that thing. #palmbeach #farmersmarket #giantvegetables

A post shared by Alison Conklin (@thealiconklin) on

Dovlecei cu cravata

Castraveti pentru intreaga familie

Morcovi mandri de voie mare

Dovleacul din Cenusareasa

Doar o rosie pentru salata

Dovlecel cat tine de mare

Te-ar putea interesa si:

Mai multe despre

Vrei sa fii la curent cu cele mai importante stiri?
Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook
Iti place acest articol? Recomanda-l prietenilor:
Facebook Twitter
Aboneaza-te la 9AM sau conecteaza-te prin Facebook pentru a primi periodic articole similare.
In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului 10 legume uriase demne de Cartea Recordurilor / FOTO.

Ultima ora din LifeStar pe 9AM

Actrita Gwendoline Christie si-a achimbat parerea despre propria infatisare, dupa rolul din "Game Of Thrones"

Actrita Gwendoline Christie si-a achimbat parerea despre propria infatisare, dupa rolul din "Game Of Thrones"

Viggo Mortensen, revoltat ca personajul Aragorn din "Stapanul inelelor" a fost inclus intr-un mesaj cu caracter politic

Viggo Mortensen, revoltat ca personajul Aragorn din "Stapanul inelelor" a fost inclus intr-un mesaj cu caracter politic

George Clooney a negat ca va fi nasul primului copil al ducilor de Sussex

George Clooney a negat ca va fi nasul primului copil al ducilor de Sussex

Dincolo de trend, e un stil de viata: 10 vedete din Romania care sunt vegetariene

Dincolo de trend, e un stil de viata: 10 vedete din Romania care sunt vegetariene

Iohannis explica de ce Dancila nu a fost invitata la Summitul de la Sibiu: Nu este nicio rea-vointa, nicio rea-credinta

Iohannis explica de ce Dancila nu a fost invitata la Summitul de la Sibiu: Nu este nicio rea-vointa, nicio rea-credinta

Amy Schumer a nascut un baietel: "Bebelusul nostru regal a venit pe lume"/ FOTO

Amy Schumer a nascut un baietel: "Bebelusul nostru regal a venit pe lume"/ FOTO

Meghan Markle nu a nascut la domiciliu, ci intr-o clinica privata

Meghan Markle nu a nascut la domiciliu, ci intr-o clinica privata

Un preot "plesneste" peste ochi credinciosii cu aghiasma, in curtea unei manastiri/ VIDEO

Un preot "plesneste" peste ochi credinciosii cu aghiasma, in curtea unei manastiri/ VIDEO

Actorul Alain Delon, acuzat ca si-a inchis fiul in cusca cainilor

Actorul Alain Delon, acuzat ca si-a inchis fiul in cusca cainilor