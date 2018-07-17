Pentru unele femei machiajul este o adevarata provocare, asta si pentru ca frumusetea naturala nu mai este suficienta. Machiajul a devenit o adevarata arta, motiv pentru care exista adevarati profesionisti in frumusete si cosmetica, unii care gasesc formula perfecta pentru doamne si domnisoare.
Unul dintre cele mai sensibile subiecte din aceasta zona este modul in care paseste la altar o viitoare mireasa. In ziua cea mai importanta, miresele investesc timp, energie, bani dar mai ales incredere in cel pe care il aleg ca make-up artist. Si de cele mai multe ori o astfel de experienta se dovedeste a fi una uimitoare. Pentru ca aplicat corect si tinand cont de trasaturi, un machiaj schimba complet.
Bored Panda prezinta un cont de Instagram care marcheaza astfel de sedinte de infrumusetare. Artistul Arber Bytygy, care traieste in Kosovo, a reusit sa gaseasca o metoda prin care acentueaza frumusetea femeilor si implicit a miereselor, capturand in diverse poze asta.
Transformation of the day ❤️ From 'cute' to 'cuteness overload' Do you agree? Comment YES or NO
Makeup transformation of the day #MAKEUPbySTUDIOArber Rate this transformation from 1 to 10 Vleresoni transformimin nga 1 ne 10
Makeup transformation of the day #MAKEUPbySTUDIOArber
Transformation of the day #hair and #makeup by #STUDIOArber If you like it comment with 👍🏻, if you don't leave a 👎🏻
