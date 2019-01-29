Gestul femeii s-a viralizat in contextul in care in Chicago se inregistrau temperaturi extrem de scazute, cand in oras ajungea vortexul polar.
Actul de bunatate al femeii a ajutat zeci de persoane care traiau pe strada sa stea la adapost. Daca la inceput identitatea s-a vrut a fi anonima, se pare ca aceasta a fost gasita. Pe numele sau Candice Payne, aceasta a platit 30 de camere de hotel cu propriul card bancar.
It don’t take much to be a blessing to someone else! It’s freezing cold and deadly temperatures outside! For the people who has no where to go, no money, no food, family disowned them... need help it’s not much but to get them out the cold, feed them, and provide them with warm clean clothes is a start.
Pana in prezent s-au inregistrat 22 de decese din pricina vortextului polar care a lovit America.