Gestul femeii s-a viralizat in contextul in care in Chicago se inregistrau temperaturi extrem de scazute, cand in oras ajungea vortexul polar.

Actul de bunatate al femeii a ajutat zeci de persoane care traiau pe strada sa stea la adapost. Daca la inceput identitatea s-a vrut a fi anonima, se pare ca aceasta a fost gasita. Pe numele sau Candice Payne, aceasta a platit 30 de camere de hotel cu propriul card bancar.


Femeia a recurs la acest gest dupa ce si-a dat seama ca vremea geroasa ameninta vietilor celor fara locuinte. Aceasta a facut mai intai o postare pe social media.
In textul postat de Candice, mentiona: "Este extrem de frig si o vreme mortala. Tocmai am rezervat 30 de camere la hotel pentru cei fara adapost, dar am nevoie de ajutor sa ii transport acolo. Taguiti pe oricine are o duba - platesc pe oricine ma ajuta".


Ulterior, a primit diverse donatii cu cei care doreau sa ajute si sa ofere mancare celor in nevoie. Mai multi voluntari s-au strans si au inceput sa colaboreze colectand cele primite. Acestia continua sa stranga bani pentru a gasi o solutie pe termen lung pentru oamenii fara adapost.

Pana in prezent s-au inregistrat 22 de decese din pricina vortextului polar care a lovit America.

