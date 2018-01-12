Roman are 39 de ani si spune ca lucreaza pe traulere (n.r. vase de pescuit) de 17 ani. Barbatul locuieste in Rusia si s-a inrolat in Marina dupa terminarea liceului, potrivit Bored Panda.

Cunoscut gratie contului sau de Instagram unde posteaza cele mai bizare poze cu diferite creaturi marine din Oceanul Atlantic sau marea Barents, Roman spune ca, totusi, cei mai multi pesti pe care ii prinde sunt... banali: cod, hering, macrou etc.

Uneori, insa, se intampla ca Roman sa gaseasca printre capturile de pe mari si de pesti mai putin obisnuiti.

"Cei mai rari pesti pe care i-am prins sunt rechinul gulerat, pestele iepure, pestele-soare gigantic, anglerfish, pestele dragon-negru (Malacosteus niger). Am decis sa imi conturi pe retelele sociale pentru ca multi oameni habar nu au cum arata unii pesti. Sunt mereu impresionat de aspectul unor pesti care traiesc in ape foarte adanci si vreau sa impartasesc experientele mele si cu alti oameni. Nu am fost niciodata speriat de un peste pe care l-am prins, ci mai degraba impresionat", a spus pescarul rus.

Iata cativa dintre cei mai ciudati pesti pe care i-a prins:



