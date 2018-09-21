View this post on Instagram

What was the most important day of your life? 📚 (Ad) 2 years ago I was finding myself in a bad place. I was feeling like the 2 most important things of my life couldn’t coexist any longer, but if I were to give one up, I had to give the other one up too, and what was left of my life would have been a terrible college experience and family problems. My favourite moments of those days were the few seconds just after waking up, when I was trying to make sense of who I was, where I was and when I was. The good, old void of living outside of time and space – I was longing for it. 📚 Until one night, whose sky I framed thanks to the great people at @thenightskyio. There are a few other days that I can pinpoint as being important for me, but none of them comes even close to the 9th of February 2017, to what this day brought me in the short and in the long run. I can feel its effects every single day and I will never forget the 180 degrees turn from the sad, depressed, enraged and angry person that I was to who I am now. Every time I'll look at my Night Sky, I'll remember that things will be OK in the end, and if they're not OK, it means it's not the end. 📚 So what is the most important day of your life? The one day that changed everything for you? What's one event that changed your perspective on life or that shaped who you are? 📚 #thenightsky 📚 #bookstagram #artofinstagram #art #stars #fromabove #wordporn #poetry #whpmotion #bookgram #tothestars #flying #poetryisnotdead #poet #writerscommunity #writersofinstagram #bookstagrammer #booksofinstagram #igread #yalovin #harrypotter #boek #bok #bog